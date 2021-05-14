Mrs. Laurel Lee Wilcox, 73, of 812 Woodport Drive, Port Orange, FL, passed away on April 19, 2021. Mrs. Wilcox was born in Watertown, New York on June 11, 1947 and moved to Port Orange in December 1990. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart in October of that year. She loved baking, celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas, and most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and friend to all that knew her.
She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, Wayne Wilcox, Port Orange, Daughter, Deanne Wilcox Cash, South Daytona, Son, Sean Wilcox (Natalie), Daytona Beach, Granddaughter, Mikenna Cash, South Daytona, Brother, Ronald Chisamore (Nora), Siesta Keys FL, Sister, Judy Hudziak (Roger), Watertown, NY, Step Grandsons Bryan Cash, Bradley Cash, Brandon Cash, Alden Tupey (Rebeca), and Ian Smith, ten Step Great Grandchildren, Brothers-in-law Rick Wilcox (Edette), Palm Coast, Joe Wilcox, Edgewater, Bob Wilcox (Christine), Port Orange as well as many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her Son, Wayne “Scott” Wilcox, her Parents, Everett and Ruth (McDermott) Chisamore, Sister, Doreen Collins, Niece Courtney Collins and her Mother and Father-in-law Arthur and Mary Wilcox. Funeral services for Mrs. Wilcox will be held on Tuesday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, with graveside service immediately following at Daytona Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 26th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
