Mrs. Lilly Florine Alphonso McMane, 88, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home in Villa Rica, Georgia.
She was born February 6, 1934 in Karkala, India, the daughter of the late Anthony Alphonso and the late Theresa Pinto Alphonso.
She joined her brothers in the United States in 1963 and worked for the Indian Mission to the United Nations before her marriage to Douglas McMane, originally from Plessis, NY, in 1968. In 1986 she became a U. S. citizen.
Mrs. McMane was a homemaker, avid gardener and flower enthusiast who also enjoyed bowling and Indian cooking. She was of the Catholic Faith.
In addition to her parents Mrs. McMane was preceded in death by her four siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Glenn McMane of Villa Rica, and her son and daughter-in-law, Roger Suresh McMane and Lori Ann Hoercher of Villa Rica.
Mr. and Mrs. McMane lived in Pomfret and Danielson, Connecticut, before moving to Georgia in 2012.
In keeping with Mrs. McMane’s wishes she will be cremated and inurnment will take place in the Brookside Cemetery in Plessis, New York.
