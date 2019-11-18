Mrs. Lois Jane McCasland, age 90, of Potsdam, NY passed away on November 13, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18th at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker as celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Sunday from 4-7 pm. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church.
Lois is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Jim) Ferguson; sons Jeffrey McCasland and Greg (Angela) McCasland; grandchildren Christopher, Ryan and Meghan Ferguson and Colin and Kevin McCasland. She is predeceased by her husband Ronald McCasland and a brother, Donald Gilbert.
Lois Jane McCasland was born on September 6, 1929 in Potsdam, NY to the late George Gilbert and Elizabeth Stone Gilbert. She attended Potsdam Schools, and then graduated from Parishville Hopkinton Central School in 1947. On December 27, 1950 at the Holy Cross Hopkinton Church, she was married to Ronald L. McCasland. Ron and Lois were very active in the St. Mary’s Parish where they were avid supporters of St. Mary’s School. Together, they were strong contributors to the St. Mary’s Church Festival for years. Lois and Ron were also active members of the DOVE group supporting religious vocations. Lois was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Liturgy Committee of St. Mary’s Church.
Lois worked as a purchasing agent and as a department manager for several years at Montgomery Wards. She then took some time off to raise her family. During that time, she was the librarian at St. Mary’s School. She then went on to work at Key Bank for over 20 years until her retirement. She was well known for her beautiful cakes for all occasions, especially wedding cakes. She enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in all their activities. She showed kindness to everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
