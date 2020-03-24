Mrs. Mary Adele Peck, age 98 of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 22, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Burial will take place in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, NY and there will be service information available at a later date.
Born in Massena, New York to James A. Hunter and Mary E. Monck, Mary attended North Lawrence High School. After schooling, she was employed at the Alcoa Plant in Massena during WWII. She then worked at W. T. Grants as a floor technician and cashier. She finished her career at Lawrence Avenue Elementary School in Potsdam as a cashier.
In 1945 she met the love of her life, Harrison J. Peck Jr. They married in 1950 at the Methodist Church in Potsdam, NY and had 59 years of wedded bliss. They enjoyed making crafts together and having summer-long garage sales.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, seven sisters and five brothers, her husband Harrison, her daughter Connie McCarthy and her granddaughter Debbie Costa. She is survived by her granddaughter Michele Harrington (Rochester), her son in law David McCarthy (Hannawa Falls), 2 great grandchildren David Costa (Syracuse) and Lauren Costa (Rochester) and one great-great grandson, Jaxson Costa (Syracuse).
She is also survived by her goddaughter Kelly, husband Trevor D’Amour, their daughter Alex Sochia and several nieces and nephews. Also a very special niece, Melinda Chase and her husband Richard Chase and their 2 daughters, Addison and Makenna, whom she loved very much.
A heartfelt thank you to family and friends that were near and dear to her that took the time out of their busy lives, to spend quality time with her, to take her to lunch, to run her errands and to be there when she needed you most. Much love to you all.
Memorial donations can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice.
