Mrs. Mary J. Goolden, age 96 of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 3rd at her daughter’s home in the town of Potsdam. A mass of Christian burial for her will be held on Monday, March 9th at noon at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Bayside Cemetery. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Sunday, March 8th from 4-7pm. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.
Mary is survived by her daughter Lisa (Randy) Cardinal; two grandchildren Breanna and Jason Cardinal and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Verne Goolden; a son Scott Goolden; a sister Sarah Lupi and brothers Paul and Joseph Mulazzi.
Mary J. Goolden was born on January 8, 1924 in Middletown, CT to the late Stephano Mulazzi and Carolina Lanfranchi. She graduated from high school in 1942 in Glastonburry, CT. She met Verne Goolden while she was visiting friends and out dancing. They later married on December 31, 1959. The couple was married in a double wedding ceremony with Marlene & Dale Dorothy in South Glastonburry, CT. Together Mary & Verne raised their family in Potsdam. Mary retired from Fogarty Enterprises (Potsdam Laudromat) after working there for several years.
Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. She enjoyed watching figure skating, reading, and listening to music by Frank Sinatra & Elvis Presley. She loved baseball and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Even up to last year Mary could tell you the statistics of every Red Sox player. Mary loved dancing in her early adulthood. She became close friends with a few of the Boston Red Sox baseball players. They often went out dancing after games.
Her biggest love was her grandchildren – Jason & Breanna.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11; Potsdam, NY 13676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.