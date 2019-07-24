Mrs. Mildred R. Goolden, age 74, of Potsdam, NY passed away on July 22nd at the Claxton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, NY. Private funeral services will be held at the Garner Funeral Home. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences on line can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam.
Mildred is survived by her husband Robert Goolden; sons Jim and Steve Goolden and Francis and James Munley; daughter Susanne Goolden; brother Donald Sanderson and a sister Rita Ross, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.
Mildred was born on August 24, 1944 in Carbondale, PA to Robert and Mary Sanderson. She graduated from high school in Carbondale, PA. She lived in PA until she met Robert Goolden. They were married in Holly, PA in 1986 and they then moved to the North Country. Mildred loved to read and watch tv and fish. She especially enjoyed keeping up with the news and politics. She was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. Mary’s Church until her health kept her from attending weekly mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.