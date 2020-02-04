Clayton; Mrs. Nancy J. Daniels, 89, died January 30th, at the Samaritan Keep Home, where she resided for a short time.
A funeral will be held Monday, February 10th, at 2pm, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from Noon until the time of the service. A Spring Burial will be held at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville.
Nancy was born January 8th, 1931, in Watertown, the daughter of Howard and Lottie Dixon Haller. She graduated from Clayton High School as Salutatorian in 1948.
On July 8th, 1984, she married Donald (Jack) Daniels at the Cape Vincent United Methodist Parsonage with Reverend Dora Schneider officiating. Jack passed away April 18th, 1997.
Nancy retired in 1985, after many years as a music teacher in the 1000 Islands School district. She also was a piano teacher for many parents in the area.
She was a member of the Clayton United Methodist Church, where she also subbed as an organist.
Nancy and her husband were members of the Black River Valley Fiddlers.
For many years, Nancy and Jack, were in the music group called “Just Country” playing in the Jefferson County area and Fort Meyers Florida.
Surviving is a stepdaughter, Sally (John) Rogers of Clayton; and cousins.
Donations can be made in her name to the Clayton United Methodist Church, or the River Community Church in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.