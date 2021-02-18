St. Regis Falls – Mrs. Phyllis L. Conger, 83, peacefully passed away Monday morning, February 8, 2021, at the Maplewood Campus in Canton. Her family will honor her life privately in the spring with a graveside ceremony at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. Phyllis was born in St. Regis Falls on April 23, 1937, daughter of the late Quentin H. and Helen J. (LaBounty) Woods. She graduated from St. Regis Falls Central School and from Potsdam State Teachers College with a degree in education. She taught High School Social Studies at Brushton-Moira Central School for several years. On July 30, 1955, she married Donald R. Conger at the Centenary Methodist Church in Malone. They shared a loving union of over 65 years. They enjoyed traveling the 50 states and Europe, collecting commemorative plates along the way. They had a home in Spartanburg, SC for 7 years until Donald retired. Phyllis enjoyed reading, playing cards, camping, boating, fishing, and any time spent with her family. She practiced her faith at the Free Methodist Church in St. Regis Falls, was a member of NYS Retired Teachers Association, and Rebecca Lodge, O.E.S. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Donald, a son and daughter-in-law, Donald R. and Janice Conger, Jr. of Collegeville, PA; one brother, Quentin P. Woods of St. Regis Falls; five grandchildren, Rebecca and Aaron Rounds, Elisabeth and Greg Piede, John W. and Ellie Conger, Sarah and Chris Shane, and Donald R. and Melissa Conger III; 12 great grandchildren, Cameron, Dawson, Abigail, Josiah, Haggai, Solomon, Zerin, Owen, Jacob, Seth, Lillian, and Donald R. Conger IV, a loving daughter-in-law (John P. Conger’s widow) and her husband, Maria and Thomas Morrison of Hopkinton and several cousins. She was predeceased by a son, John P. Conger in 2000. Those wishing to honor Phyllis, please consider donations to the Free Methodist Church in St. Regis Falls or the St. Regis Falls Fire Department or Rescue Squad. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com
