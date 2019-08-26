Mrs. Sandra D. Malbone, age 78 of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly on August 23, 2019 at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There are no current funeral plans. Burial will take place at a later date at the North Alba Cemetery in Lake Placid, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676. Memories, thoughts and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband George Malbone; a son Robert (Karen) Rivet; daughters Cyndi (Craig) Streit, Vicki (Lawrence) Gould and Gail (Paul) Rivet; sister Lorraine Cumm; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter Lisa Ann Rivet and brothers Floyd and Claude Tebo.
Sandra D. Malbone was born on June 30, 1941 in Hopkinton, NY to Floyd Tebo and Marjorie Farmer. She attended Parishville Hopkinton Schools. On July 7, 1979 she was married to George James Malbone in Owls Head, NY. Sandra really enjoyed the beauty of the nature of the North Country. She was a huge fan of all animals. She was proud of her Indian culture and she was very artistic.
