Mrs. Sandra Lee LaShomb, age 78 of Potsdam, NY passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Graveside services for Sandy will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery on July 25th at 11 am with Rev. Alfred Fish celebrant. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service.
Sandy is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Mark) Paige of Norfolk; sons Dale Paul LaShomb of Potsdam and Troy Michael (Sarah) LaShomb. a grandson Paul Joseph LaShomb, her special friend Robert Stark and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Lashomb, brothers Walter and Dale Collins and a sister Mary Boyea.
Sandra Lee LaShomb was born on May 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY to the late Walter Collins and Genevieve Pelow. She attended Potsdam Central Schools. On July 25, 1959 she was married to Paul LaShomb at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. O’Keefe. Sandy worked at the Oval Wood Dish, Neisner’s and Cowen’s Country Store.
Sandy was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.