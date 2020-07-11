Mrs. Sandra Lee LaShomb
Mrs. Sandra Lee LaShomb, age 78 of Potsdam, NY passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences online can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.