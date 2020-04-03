Yorktown, Virginia - Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Hemphill passed away at home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 77. Born to Allen and Mildred Rankin in Watertown, New York. Survivors include her children Harry “Gene” Hemphill (Jennifer) and Cathy Thomas (Paul) and her grandchildren, Mitchell Hamilton, Gavin and Emmalynn Hemphill and Gabriel Thomas. Additionally, she is survived by her sister and partner in crime, Joanne Robl (Dexter, New York) and brother George Rankin (Watertown, New York) and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Rankin.
Sandy was a resident of Virginia for many years after moving here with her husband Harry G Hemphill, (deceased) for his military service. They resided in Yorktown since 1978. In 2017, she moved with her daughter to Spanish Fort, AL where she lived for a short time before moving back to her “home” of Yorktown.
Sandy started her employment with Steve’s Steak House in Newport News as a waitress. She worked there until shortly before Steve and John’s restaurant opened in the Denbigh area. She loved seeing her regular customers in the restaurant and around town. She would often talk about seeing them in the Library or grocery stores.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
