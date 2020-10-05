Mrs. Shirley A. Warden, age 78, of Potsdam, NY passed away on October 3, 2020 at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Shirley will be painfully missed by her friends and family, but we intend to celebrate her life at a later date at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. For those interested in remembering her with a donoation, contributions can be made to Potsdam Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to the Garner Funeral Service. Shirley was a passionate animal advocate and raised several Newfoundland dogs.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband Lynn Warden of Potsdam; a son Thomas (Jeramarie) Warden of Esko, MN; daughters Susan Warden of San Francisco and Diane Warden-Gaylord of Saratoga Springs, NY; daughter-in-law Marjorie Warden of Potsdam; brother Bruce Fischer of Virginia Beach, VA and 10 grandchildren Abby, Brendan, Maggie, Connor, Max, Peyton, Ellie, Amelia, Henry, and Violet. She is predeceased by a son Michael Warden.
Shirley was born on January 16, 1942 in Elmira, NY to the late Henry and Marie Howland Fischer. She was a 1960 graduate of South Side High School in Elmira, NY and 1963 graduate of Arnet-Ogden Nursing School. On July 20, 1963 she was married to Lynn T. Warden. Shirley was a nurse throughout her career. She was an ED nurse at the Corning, NY hospital and then she worked at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for 5 years. She then went to work for Parishville-Hopkinton Central School as their school nurse and then worked for St. Lawrence University until her retirement in 2003.
After retiring she and her husband operated the Raquette River Bed and Breakfast out of their home for 6 years on River Road in Potsdam. Shirley was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and kayaking on the river. Her favorite activity by far was spending time with her grandchildren. She is adored and loved by all of her grandchildren. Shirley also worked for the TRIAD for 6 years. What friends and family will remember the most about Shirley is how she lived life to the fullest, made the most out of every moment and was always there to help anyone in need with an infectious smile.
The Warden family would like to thank the entire staff at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care for their loving care, devotion and support during very challenging times. These dedicated and compassionate frontline workers were like a family to her. Shirley will be missed. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
