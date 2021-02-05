Mrs. Shirley J. Hoover, 88, formerly of Harrisville peacefully rejoined her beloved Harold on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Shirley was born January 31, 1932 in Harrisville, a daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Moroughan) Carley. She was a member of the Harrisville Central School Class of 1950 and a graduate of Plattsburgh State in 1954 with a degree in teaching. Shirley taught Home Economics at Theresa Central School upon graduation from college. Following a short pause to raise her five children, Shirley returned to teaching. She had an illustrious teaching career as a Home Economics teacher at Harrisville Central School, from 1968 until her retirement in 1992.
On February 6, 1960, Shirley was united in marriage to Harold C. Hoover at the Theresa Presbyterian Church, Theresa, NY. Harold predeceased Shirley on February 20, 2018.
Shirley was a member of the NYS Retired Teachers Association and was active in starting the Town of Diana Museum, of which she was a member of the Board of Directors. She spent many summers as the director of the drill team for the Harrisville Marching Band. Shirley was a member and president of the Bonaparte Conservation Club. She was also very involved in the Fortnightly Club of Harrisville and held office in that organization. For years she was a Girl Scout leader. She and her husband Harold owned various businesses within the community. She enjoyed cooking especially baking, sewing, crafts and spending time at camp on the east side of Lake Bonaparte.
Shirley is survived by her five children; LeeAnn (Donn) Bassette, of Harrisville, NY, Kathy L. (Stuart) Gonio, of Steamboat Springs, CO, Christine M. (Royal) Ingram, of Evans Mills, NY, Karen D. Hoover (Regis Quirin), of Cranford, NJ, and Keith D. (Jennifer) Hoover, of Baldwinsville, NY; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her beloved Harold and parents Ernest and Dorothy, Shirley is predeceased by her first husband, Gordon Mulvaney and two sisters; Ercel Gray and Myrtle Noyes. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Town of Diana Museum, 2 Depot St; Harrisville, NY 13648.
A memorial service will be planned for later in the year.
A memorial service will be planned for later in the year.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at http://www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Shirley J. Hoover are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.
