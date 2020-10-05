Winthrop – Mrs. Shirley Jane Montgomery, 84, passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held Tuesday October 6th from 4 -7. Face masks and personal distancing should be followed. Shirley’s Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday October 7th at the Victory Baptist Church in Winthrop at 11:00AM.
Flowers are respectfully declined. For those wishing to express an act of kindness memorial contributions can be made to Tri – Town Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613.
Memories and condolences can be shared and a full obituary can be viewed at www.hammillfh.com.
