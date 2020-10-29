Winthrop – Mrs. Sybil A. Harrison, 82 passed away, Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home in Rumford, Maine, where she had been living since 2016.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. There will be no calling hours. Sybil’s graveside service will be held on Saturday November 7 at 9:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in North Lawrence.
Sybil was born on January 30, 1938 to George and Gladys (Cassevah) Deloria in Upper Jay, NY. After graduation in 1955 from Ausable Forks High School, she attended School of Nursing at CVPH in Plattsburgh, graduating on June 15, 1958.
On July 8, 1961, she married Eugene G. Harrison in Kirkwood, NY, and they settled in the North Country, more specifically, living on their Brookdale Farm for 47 years. Gene passed away on May 11, 2019.
She was a caregiver at heart. For over 30 years Sybil worked as a registered nurse at the Massena Memorial Hospital where she spent most of her career in maternity. She probably assisted in delivering half the county in babies.
In earlier years, Sybil and Gene vacationed out west and spent their winters in Florida. She especially enjoyed their trips to the casino and Bears Den Restaurant. She also loved her crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her three sons, Thomas and Mary Ellen Harrison of Mexico, ME., Timothy Harrison of Ft. Jackson, and Tyler and Sandy Harrison of North Lawrence; grandchildren, Rebekah (Steven) Rodriguez, Brandon Bedell, Adrienne (Carson) Campbell, and Jamie (Joe) Coffey; great-grandchildren, Ian Campbell, and Jackson Rodriguez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tri – Town Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613, or to the Diabetes Association.
