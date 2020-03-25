Mrs. Sylvia Jane Hewitt, 91, of Watertown and Alexandria Bay, NY, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She is the daughter of Mary Ruth Gallant Gorton Larney, of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Canada and Watertown, NY and Clarence Gorton, of Watertown, NY,and step-daughter of James Frances Larney, of Watertown and Clayton, NY.
She married Allan Albert Hewitt, of Watertown and St. Lawrence Park, Alexandria Bay, NY. He died December 17, 1997.
She is survived by seven children and four daughters-in-law,16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Four sons and three daughters, Robert Hewitt (his wife, Pam Worthington) of Baltimore, MD, Ann Hewitt of Chippewa Bay, NY and Baltimore, MD, Allan Hewitt (his wife, Donna McIntosh) of Galway and Wellesley Island, NY, Joseph Hewitt (his wife, Christina) of Bovina, NY, Mary Hewitt Whiting of Theresa, NY, Frances Hewitt of Chippewa Bay, NY and Thomas Hewitt of Watertown, NY, and Margaret Cooper Hewitt, of Pillar Point/Dexter, NY. Grandchildren include Cathleen Biggs, Erin Hewitt Busbee, Daniel and David Hewitt; McLane (Mac), Eric and Sarah Hewitt; Dustin Rouse; Jennifer and Sophie Hewitt; Alexandra and Melissa Whiting; Jesse and Nic Palmer; and Gregory and Emily Hewitt. Great-Grandchildren include Anthony (A.J,) and Megan Biggs, Gage and Elizabeth Busbee, Cooper and Claire Hewitt, and Brandon Rouse, and a Great-Great Grandchild, Evan Biggs.
A daughter, Nancy Jean Hewitt died in circa 1960s and a son, James C. Hewitt died February 8, 2000.
Burial will be held in a private ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton, at a later date.
