Mrs. Tammy L. Charleston, age 53, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on June 30, 2021 at her residence in the Town of Massena. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a graveside service at West Stockholm Cemetery at 2:30pm on Wednesday July 7, 2021 with Pastor Hattie Taylor officiating. Condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Tammy is survived by her husband Ralph Trerise of Massena; mother Shirley Murray of Brasher Falls; son Corey Murray of Massena; step daughters Amber Trerise and Brianna Daggett; sisters Josie Hanley, Janet Griffin, Judy Deon, Loretta Murray and Jackie Barse and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Frank Murray and sister Tabatha Matthie.
Tammy L. Charleston was born on April 26, 1968 in Potsdam, NY to Frank and Shirley Remington Murray. She was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1986. On May 1, 2004 at the United Methodist Church in Potsdam, NY she was married to Ralph Trerise. Tammy loved animals. She enjoyed going to the Casino and spending time with friends and family.
