MASSENA – Mrs. Therese Larocque MacMillan, 86, of 175 East Hatfield Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday morning, January 3, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years,
David W. MacMillan on October 2, 2017.
Therese was born January 11, 1933 in Montreal, the daughter of the late Gaston and Marguerite (Driscoll) Larocque. She attended the Ecole Morin and Ecole Superiere St. Eduard on a scholarship. She graduated in 1951 and following graduation she was employed by Bell of Canada. On July 6, 1957, she married David W. MacMillan of Brasher Falls at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Rev. Noel Zimmerman, officiating. Following their marriage, she transferred to New York Telephone and worked in both the Massena and Potsdam offices until her retirement in 1982.
She will be remembered for her love of family and is survived by her daughters, Mary “Mamie” Mellott and her husband, Richard of Sarasota, Florida and Lisa MacMillan and her husband, Andy Barney of Massena; her grandchildren, Jessica, Michelle, Jennifer, and Marina; her step-granddaughter, Shanna Brainard; her great granddaughter, Zayda and a great grandson, Zende. She is also survived by her sister, Cecile Glidden of Montreal; a niece, Nancy Lu Robert and her husband, Mark of Hampton, Virginia; and many cousins.
Therese was devoted to many local organizations and throughout the years was a communicant of The Church of the Sacred Heart, a member of the Comfort and Sorrow Group, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, an honorary member of the Montreal Translation Society, and the Massena Senior Citizens. She also volunteered her time for Massena Meals on Wheels and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering as a ballroom dance instructor at the A.E.I.O.U. More recently, she dedicated her time as a member of the Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and took pride in being the past president of the Le Club de la langue français (The French Club) of Massena.
All those who loved her knew of her love for hats, Barbie dolls, chocolate, and the Lawrence Welk Show – which she would never miss watching. In addition to her aforementioned passions, she adored dancing and singing at every opportunity (including Que Sera Sera).
For over 30 years, she and her family gathered at the cottage on Lac Saint Francois in St. Anicet, Quebec where many cherished memories were made playing cards, swimming, and bike riding to see the horses.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 9 at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating. Burial of her cremated remains will be held privately in the family lot of Mount Royale Cemetery, Montreal.
To honor and celebrate Therese’s life, those attended are asked to wear your favorite hat or headdress and long gloves in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Therese may consider donations to Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund or Massena Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.