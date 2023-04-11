A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Msgr. Lawrence M. Deno at 11 a.m. on April 14, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Church in West Chazy. Bishop Terry R. LaValley will celebrate the Mass, and Rev. Thomas E. Kornmeyer will serve as homilist. Mass will be followed by burial at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in West Chazy.
Msgr. Deno’s body will be received at St. Joseph’s church at 4 p.m. on April 13 by Msgr. Dennis J. Duprey, VF. Calling hours will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church and will conclude with Evening Prayer led by Father Theodore A. Crosby at 7 p.m. Calling hours will resume on April 14 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Msgr. Deno died April 9, 2023, in Plattsburgh, at the age of 90.
Born in Plattsburgh on Sept. 21, 1932, he was the son of Maxime and Mary Elise (Martin) Deno.
He grew up in a French-speaking family on a farm in West Chazy. He graduated from Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh and began studies for the priesthood at Wadhams Hall Seminary in Ogdensburg, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. After receiving a master’s degree in theology at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, he was ordained a priest in St. Mary’s Cathedral on May 16, 1959, by Bishop James J. Navagh.
He later received a master’s degree in mathematics from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vermont, and a doctorate in educational administration at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. He was state certified to serve as both a math teacher and an administrator.
In his early years as a priest, Msgr. Deno served as parochial vicar in Clayton, Massena, Morrisonville, Tupper Lake and at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. He later served as pastor in Hammond and Cadyville, retiring in 2017. In his retirement, Msgr. Deno lived in Sacred Heart rectory in Chazy, where he continued to minister and serve.
He was named a Prelate of Honor with the title monsignor in 1989.
In addition to serving as a parochial vicar and pastor, Msgr. Deno taught mathematics at Holy Ghost Academy in Tupper Lake from 1961 to 1966. In 1966, he was named diocesan Assistant Superintendent of Schools, a role he held until 1971, when he was named diocesan superintendent of schools. He served in that capacity until 1996.
In 1971, he began teaching at Wadhams Hall Seminary College. He remained in that role until 1996. He served as chair of the Social Science Teaching department at the seminary college for nearly two decades. He also served as a professor at Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg from 1975 to 1981.
In addition to his parents, Msgr. Deno is predeceased by his brother, George. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Carolyn Deno; nephews, Jerry Deno (Lisa) and Jeffery Deno (Tammy); along with eight great-nieces and nephews and twelve great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family extends a very special thanks many including: the parishioners of St. James Church in Cadyville, who welcomed him and made his last assignment as pastor a special time, Sacred Heart Church in Chazy for welcoming him in his retirement, Cherish, Jenn, Brenda and Kathy from The Orchards at Meadowbrook for treating him like family, and to the amazing staff on R7 of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.