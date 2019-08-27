Muriel D. Meiss

LOWVILLE – , 94, died peacefully on Monday evening, August 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Muriel was born on January 26, 1925 in the town of Martinsburg, the daughter of the late Daniel and Lena (Murphy) Dening. Muriel graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1942. She married Harold Meiss on September 12, 1953 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Msgr. John Cotter officiating. The couple made their home in Lowville.
Muriel, upon graduating from high school, went to work for Clark Chase, Esquire. She then began her career with the Lewis County Civil Service Commission as a Senior Stenographer, and retired in 1986. She then went to work as a Court Attendant at the Lewis County Court House from January of 2003 until March of 2014.
Muriel and Harold traveled extensively after retirement, driving across the United States three separate times, and taking many bus trips. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved to bake and make fine meals for her family for holidays and spur of the moment get-togethers. She was always ready to go somewhere and loved nothing better than a road trip. She enjoyed attending every event that her grandchildren participated in and hated to miss out on any event. She loved visiting on the phone with her many friends and family. She worked for many years as a volunteer with the Lowville Thrift Store and at the Lowville hospital coordinating a mail delivery program and weekly masses for the nursing home and hospital. She was a member of the Adirondack Community Chorus for many years and loved singing in their many concerts throughout the county.
She is survived by her three children, Thomas (Mary Lou) Meiss of Lowville, Mary Lou (Michael) VanBrocklin of Lowville, and Bethany (Jon) Kiernan of Rutland, Vermont; nine grandchildren: Kyle Meiss, Danyele (Meiss) Henning; Corey (VanBrocklin) Morrow, Daniel VanBrocklin, Adam VanBrocklin, Katie (Kiernan) Ulloa; Megan (Kiernan) Hill; Andrew Kiernan and Christopher Kiernan; 17 great-grandchildren: Julia Morrow, Chase Morrow, Lane Morrow; Reid VanBrocklin; Nora VanBrocklin; Nathan VanBrocklin; Lilly VanBrocklin; Colt Meiss; Levi Meiss; Avery Meiss; Alexis Henning; Ryan Henning; Ava Ulloa; Manuel Ulloa; Sophia Ulloa; Hadley Hill; and Raegan Kiernan; her brother, Maurice (Jeannette) Murphy of Lowville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was an active volunteer of the church. She was past president and a member of St. Theresa’s Guild and a former member of the Daughters of Isabella. She received an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Francis in July of 2017 for her many acts of service within the church, which she was extremely proud of.
A funeral mass will be said on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 30th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Lewis County Hospice, and her three special care givers, Renee Tabolt, Gloria Dosztan, and Gloria Manzer who were her angels on earth.
Memorials in Muriel’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367
Online condolences may be sent to www.sundquistfh.com.
