Fleisher, Muriel July 28, 1925 to August 8, 2019: Survived by daughters, Julie (Steven) Manders, Jacqueline (Dov) Schwartz, grandson, Samuel (Abbey) Manders and granddaughter, Leah Manders and step-grandchildren, Jonathan Schwartz and Jessica (Mark) Burns. She was predeceased by her husband Stuart and a daughter, Amy. Muriel was a painter from the time she was a young girl and a lifelong member of the Arts Students’ League of NY. Always up for an adventure, in 2002 she moved from the city she loved to Canton, NY to be closer to her children. She was an avid traveler, making her last solo trip to Florence, Italy at the age of 91. Until her last days, she read the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine religiously, in addition to reading just about every book ever written. Her indomitable spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Graveside service at Mount Ararat Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. The family will sit shiva at 23 Fairlane Drive, Canton, Monday, Aug 12 to Friday Aug 16. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org.
Muriel Fleisher
