Muriel J. Weston, Watertown, 85, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Muriel was born in Lampton, Quebec on May 27, 1936 daughter of Arthur and Imelda Rousseau.
While working at Pastry Shop in Valleyfield, Quebec she met a man named Robert (Bob). Bob worked for New York Central Railroad at the time, Bob did not speak French, and Muriel did not speak English. She would tell us that her best friend would have to go on their dates with them and translate the conversations. The translations must have worked because Bob asked Muriel to marry him and the couple were married on July 2, 1960 in Watertown, New York.
The couple had a daughter and a son; she was at homemaker until 1978 when she started part-time work at the Sacred Heart School Cafeteria in Watertown. Later she became the Cafeteria Manager until her retirement in 2003. She was also a cook for the Priests living at the Sacred Heart Rectory.
She enjoyed going gambling and talking with her best friends, the family camp in Chaumont where she spent summers at. She only needed two tv stations to watch 55 American Pickers or 57 Fox News.
Muriel is survived by a daughter Sharon (Kip) Dutton, of PA, a son Scott (Julie) Weston, of Watertown, and a granddaughter Shelby Perkins, of PA, brothers Jacques (Nicole) Rousseau of Quebec, Michel (Denise) Rousseu of Quebec, sisters Gaetane of Quebec, Pauline of Quebec, and extended family members.
Muriel is predeceased by her husband Robert, brothers Roland, Paul, Fernand, Real, Hilaire, sister Therese.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 29th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 28th from 5:00 pm-7 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
