Murray Andrews

GOUVERNEUR – Murray L. Andrews, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away at home on August 18, 2021.
There will be calling hours held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service with military honors at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Patricia Beauharnois officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Elks Lodge after the funeral service. Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
