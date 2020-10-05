Myrajean T. Koster, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Myrajean was born in Rochester on January 7, 1942, daughter of Walter J. and Elizabeth Nelson Koster. She was a graduate of Nazareth Academy, Rochester, received her BS from Plattsburgh University, and her MA from SUNY Brockport. She also received her Certificate of Advanced Studies from SUNY Brockport.
Her career spanned 44 years in education. Most of her career was spent at Alexandria Central School, where she was a teacher, principal, and Superintendent of Schools. She had been a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph for 15 years and taught at many of their schools in the North Country. She was extremely greatful to the sisters for her education in the grammer school and high school.
Myrajean was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She was an auxiliary member of the Sisters of the Precious Blood. She had been president, served many years in its music ministry, provided technical support for their computers, and helped with their newsletter. Her admiration for the Sisters knew no bounds. .
Myrajean was a member of both Delta Kappa Gamma and Phi Delta Kappa. She was a current board member for PIVOT and a former board member for the Girl Scouts of America. She had been a member of the Retired NYS Teachers Association, the River Rompers Relay for Life team, and the Watertown Golf Club. Myrajean enjoyed participating in music ministry throughout the North Country, especially with her guitar, gardening, and reading.
She is survived by her closest and most loyal friend of 44 years, Nancie S. Williams, Watertown; sister, Dorothy O’Leary, Rochester; three nieces, Shelly Morris, Myrajean Eckerson, and Marsha O’Leary and their families; cousins; and good friend Patti Wagoner, Alexandria Bay.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, October 9, from 4 - 7 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Saturday, October 10, at 2 PM with Rev. John M. Demo presiding, Masks and social distancing are required for calling hours and the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Myrajean’s memory may be made to either the Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St. or the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family and friends may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
