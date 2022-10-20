NORFOLK — Graveside services for Myrna J. Brown, 84, a resident of Norfolk, will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Hale Cemetery with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Myrna passed away on Monday October 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Keitha Henry of Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Myrna was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother Athel Brown Jr. and two sisters, Joan Smith and Betty Dean.
Born in Norfolk, NY on January 27, 1938 to the late Athel and Lena Cantwell Brown Sr., Myrna worked for a time at Mott’s in Rochester and later was a self-employed daycare operator, who loved watching and playing with the children she took care of. She enjoyed listening to old time country music, gospel music, watching children, camping and was an exceptional yodeler. She enjoyed time spent with her family and her family realizes that god wanted her now, but they will be together again soon. Myrna was an exceptional cook as well. She was noted for her homemade macaroni and cheese and lasagna and to provide comfort for the sweet tooth, her sweet edible Christmas wreaths and haystacks. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
