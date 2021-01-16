Myrtle E. Cooley, 85, Mannsville, wife of Kenneth Cooley, passed away Thursday morning at her home with her family at her side.
The funeral service will be Monday, January 18th, 2021 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Pastor Nancy Russell officiating. Spring burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville. Calling hours are Monday from 2 pm – 4 pm prior to the funeral. The funeral service will be streamed on the Carpenter-Stoodley funeral home’s Facebook page.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth; a son Michael Cooley and a daughter Laura Cooley; several nieces and nephews to include a nephew whom she help raise Gary Washburn; her Chihuahua, Teddi; two sisters-in-law, Eva and Diane Cooley. She was predeceased by 8 siblings Barbara Bouldin, Charles Washburn, Sue Hensley, Loren Washburn, Phyllis Paradis, James Washburn, Leon Washburn in his youth and Helen in infancy.
Myrtle was born in Lacona, July 19th, 1935, a daughter to Charles and Myrtle Miller Washburn. She graduated as Valedictorian of the 1953 Mannsville Manor High School class. She later received a certificate in Hospitality from Jefferson Community College in 1987.
Myrtle worked at the Lincoln Bank in Syracuse as a general ledger bookkeeper. She later worked at Ames Department Store and at Sears as a floor clerk in the Home Fashion Department for 11 years, retiring in 1998.
Myrtle met Ken when they were in first grade. They were married at the Mannsville Methodist Church November 21, 1953. The renewed their vows at the church 25 years later.
Mrs. Cooley enjoyed reading, gardening and raising roses, quilting and knitting Afghans. Myrtles favorite time of year was Christmas time. She enjoyed decorating for Christmas and baking over 30 types of Christmas cookies. She collected clown figurines and traveling with Ken to visit family. She adored taking care of her fur baby Teddi.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellisburg and/or Belleville Volunteer Fire Departments and first responders or to the South Jeff Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
