Myrtle E. Cooley, 85, wife of Kenneth Cooley, passed away Thursday morning at her home in Mannsville with her family at her side.
Calling hours are scheduled for Monday January 18th from 2 pm- 4 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. beginning at 4 pm. Spring burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
