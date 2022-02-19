All services for Myrtle J. Roberts, formerly of Adams, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Roberts died at St. Luke’s Residential Health Care on February 7, 2022. She was 94.
Among her survivors are her children Gail Broadhurst, Dale Roberts and Tina Hankins, her 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in her name to the Adams United Methodist Church, 36 E. Church Street, Adams, NY 13605. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.