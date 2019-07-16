Naidene LaGrow, age 90, of Massena passed away yesterday afternoon at United Helpers in Canton, NY. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00am at Pine Grove Cemetery in Massena, NY, with Reverend Walter Smith officiating. Funeral arrangements are with Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Naidene is survived by five daughters, Mrs. Roger (Diana) Preston, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Roxanne Cliff of Potsdam, Mrs. Larry (Lori) Ralston of Massena, Mrs. Mark (Denise) Jarrett of Massena, and Mrs. Jeffery (Mellissa) Katz, Jensen Beach, Florida; two sons, Mark and his wife, Maureen, of Massena, and William and his wife, Trudy of Massena; two brothers, Edwin Pierce of and Richard Pierce of Virgnia; a sister, Mrs. Bill (Evylon)Flattery of Rhode Island; nineteen grandchildren and thirty two great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a daughter Lynda LaGrow, two granddaughters, Lynn LaGrow and Erin Cliff; brother David Pierce; and sister Nelpha Brady.
Naidene was born in Carthage, NY on September 25, 1928, the daughter of Clesson Pierce and Anna Lafave. She attended local schools. She married Lyle LaGrow on October 11, 1946 in Carthage, NY with Rev. Earl E. Chanley officiating. Lyle passed away on June 11, 2001.
She loved knitting, reading, and traveling. Her favorite past time was spending time with family and friends.
Donations may be made to Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley and United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.