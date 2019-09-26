Nancy A. Bennett, age 82, resident of Sandy Creek for the last 30 years, passed away Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Nancy was born September 7, 1937 in Watertown, the daughter of Claude and Doris Bettinger Taplin. She graduated from Sandy Creek High School as Valedictorian in 1955. Nancy was married to Ernest “Bill” Bennett and he passed away October 26, 2005. She was employed by Oswego County BOCES in transportation for 15 years.
Surviving are four daughters, Claudia (Robert) Gamble of Altmar, Patricia (Chris) Miller of Parish, Paula (Tim) Munroe of Henderson and Sharon (Jerry) Miles of Wheatland, WY, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1st at Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral.
Donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the United Friends of Homeless Animals, 432 Centerville Rd., Richland, NY 13144.
