The spring burial for Nancy A. Murphy will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 21st in the North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown. Nancy passed away on January 27, 2019 at her home with her sisters by her side. She was 64 years old. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
