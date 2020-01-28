Nancy A. Murphy, 64, Watertown, passed away at her home on Gaffney Dr. with her sisters by her bedside.
Calling hours are Friday, January 31st from 4 pm – 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A prayer service will follow the calling hours beginning at 6 pm with The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, officiating. Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.
She is survived by her sisters Patricia and Linda Murphy, both of Watertown and Donna Murphy, Dexter; her nieces and nephews Morghan Walker, Travis Widrick, Marci and Marc Warner, Kylene Castor and Kari Denny; 9 great nieces and nephews and a great great niece on the way. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Esther Murphy.
Nancy was born in Watertown, October 6th, 1955, a daughter to Donald and Esther Walker Murphy. She had been employed by Production Unlimited and the Club House Restaurant on Outer Washington St...
Nancy was considered the house matriarch by family and friends at her group homes. She was an advocate for JRC and traveled to Albany by bus to meet with state legislators and attended one meeting with Gov. Mario Cuomo.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Watertown. She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, making potholders, people watching and loved to go for walks.
Memorial contributions may be made to JRC or Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
