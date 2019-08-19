TESSIER, NANCY ANN - Quietly entered into rest at the Belleville General Hospital, Belleville, Ontario on Friday, August 16th, 2019. Nancy Tessier (nee Brothers) of Kenron Estates died at the age of 76. She was the daughter of the late Cecil & Jean Brothers (nee Weegar) and the cherished wife of Dick. Nancy was the loving mother of Michael (Wendy) of West Lorne, dearest grandmother of Erek, Jaclyn, Jeremy, Jason, Jenifer, Stephen and Timothy and great-grandmother of Payslie, Titan, Keegan, Madison, Connor, Keira, Olivia, Sophia, Kylee, Gabriel, Annabelle, Easton, Natalya and Thea. Nancy is survived by her sisters Caroline Cunningham (Tom), Martha MacDonald (late Patrick), Joan Brothers-Ramsdell and Kathy Mayville (Kevin). She is predeceased by her brothers Richard Brothers and Robert Brothers. Nancy will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A Service in Celebration of Nancy’s Life and Liturgy of the Word will be held at the John R. Bush Funeral Home, 80 Highland Avenue, Belleville, Ontario, Canada K8P 3R4 (613-968-5588) on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation for ½ hour prior to services. Rev. Father Richard Whalen officiating. Private family inurnment at St. James’ Cemetery, Belleville, Ontario at a later date. If desired, donations can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Society and would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at: www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
NANCY ANN TESSIER
