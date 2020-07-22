Nancy C. Butler, 73, of Canton died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, July 20, 2020 where she had been stricken ill.
Nancy was born August 31, 1947 in Canton, a daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Santimaw) Lehman Sr. She graduated from Madrid Schools and became a nurse, retiring after 32 years from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg. She married Robert P. Butler on May 22, 1976.
Nancy enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. She was a fan of professional and college football, especially the University of Kentucky Wildcats; she was also an avid fan of SLU Saints wrestling and hockey.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert Butler; a son, Kevin (Goldrena) Butler of Berea, KY; granddaughters, McKenna, Kelsey and Dakota Butler; two brothers, Harold (Sherrie) Lehman Jr. of Sandy Creek; Floyd “Skip” Lehman of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Mary (Dave) Edwards of Wichita, KS as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is predeceased by a sister, Gloria Babin.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Avenue; Potsdam, New York 13676 or online at potsdamhumanesociety.org. Memories and condolences for Nancy are encouraged at www.olearyfuneralservice.com.
A graveside service will be held privately.
Arrangements for Nancy C. Butler are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
