Nancy E. Horeth, 87, of Brownville passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, while under Hospice care at the home of her son, Bradley J. Horeth. The funeral for Nancy will be 2 pm Friday, July 14th, 2023, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in the Brownville Cemetery. Calling hours are from 12 noon until the time of the service on Friday. Born in Watertown, the daughter of George and Hazel (Mattraw) Turcotte Buettner on October 14, 1935, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. Before meeting her husband, she worked for a couple of months in Syracuse as a secretary. She married her husband on March 5, 1955, and became a full-time housewife and mother of ten children. She and her husband and growing family traveled the United States and lived in Germany while her husband worked for the Federal Government. She and her husband also owned and ran a small dairy farm for some time in Brownville. As her children grew, she would also work as a waitress at Howard Johnson’s, Sambo’s, and her son’s deli on Public Square as well as a den mother for her sons’ Cub Scout pack. She also worked as a cashier once her younger children were in the last part of their high school years and after they graduated. She and her husband were also avid travelers with their RV once their children had grown and left home. She was a member of the congregation of the Immaculate Heart Church in Brownville and volunteered her time assisting with providing meals after funerals for the church. She also participated in helping with church holiday craft fairs. She was a former member of the Post 588 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for the Village of Brownville election committee working on election days. Nancy is survived by her children Edward (Mary) Horeth, Watertown, Bradley (Lori) Horeth, Brownville and Watertown, Dale (Stephanie) Horeth, Virginia Beach, VA, Gregory (Cheryl) Horeth, San Diego, CA, James (Rebecca) Horeth, Trucksville PA, Jaralyn Horeth, Daytona Beach, FL, Michelle (George) Chandler, Magnolia, TX, Nancy (Andrew) Bodyk, Broadlands, VA, Kirsten Horeth, Rock Hill, SC, twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. A sister-in-law Mary Jane (Tom) Fulton as well as nieces Susan LaPatra and Francie Bryson and nephew Stephen Bryson. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Horeth and son, Martin, mother Hazel Buettner, stepfather, Albert Buettner, sisters, Virginia Bryson and Mary Jane Turcotte.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY. 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Nancy E. Horeth
October 14, 1935 - July 3, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.