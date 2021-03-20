Nancy E. LaFave

Nancy Elaine LaFave, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at St. Ann’s Community in Rochester, NY on March 15, 2021 at the age of 83.
Born in Watertown, NY on March 14, 1938 to Royal E. and Doris M. McCauley McCallops, Nancy moved to Philadelphia, NY as a teenager and graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1956.
Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Vernon F. LaFave, on June 1, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia, NY. The devoted couple were married for 59 years. They owned and operated a dairy farm that was named Dairy of Distinction in 1987.
Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for North Counties Supply in Philadelphia, NY and retired after 30 years. Nancy also was a sales associate and manager for Friendly Home Parties.
Nancy was an outgoing and active member of the community. She enjoyed mowing lawns, bowling, shopping, crafting, painting, camping, gardening, traveling throughout the United States and Europe, entertaining family and friends at the pond, and particularly loved her daily rides for ice cream.
Nancy was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Red Hats Society, and Friends of the Library.
Nancy will always be remembered for her devotion to family and friends, being the Best Grandma in the world, her generosity, her laughter, her beautiful smile, and her sparkling eyes.
Nancy leaves behind a legacy of those who loved her dearly: three children, loving son, Vernon W. LaFave (Gina Taylor) of Philadelphia, NY; daughter Susan LaFave of Roanoke, VA; daughter Kimberly LaFave and her husband Scott of Ontario, NY; AFS daughter Karin Posch of Bad Gams, Austria; 5 grandchildren: Joel (Chelsea), Luke (Gaby), Jessie (Robby), Lacey (Phillip) and Kassie; and 6 great-grandchildren: Dominic, Aaliyah, Laken, Kennedy, Kyle and William; sister-in-law Beverly Sampson of Philadelphia, NY, brother-in-law William LaFave of Sun City West, AZ, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband Vernon F., her son, Randy Royal LaFave, her sister, Ellen Crouch her brother, Leonard McCallops, and her beloved St. Bernard Penny.
Calling hours will be at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home in Theresa, NY on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11am - 1pm, followed by a Private Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Lynch officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Antwerp, NY.
Nancy will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and cats Sabrina and Elsa. The family wishes to thank all caregivers at home and St. Ann’s Community for compassionate care and love. Remember the good memories!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Philadelphia Fire Department, Philadelphia, NY, Bodman Memorial Library, 8 Aldrich Street, Philadelphia, NY, SPCA of Jefferson County or charity of choice.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
