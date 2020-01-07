Turin- Nancy E. Podgers Smith Pratt, 80, of West Road, Turin, wife of Donald W., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica. For many years Nancy was employed as a secretary at Snow Ridge Ski Area, Turin, where she enjoyed skiing. Later for many years she was employed as a secretary and receptionist for Bartell Machinery Systems LLC, Rome, NY.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-7 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. There are no further services scheduled at this time and an obituary will be submitted when available.
For message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
