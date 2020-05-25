Nancy Elizabeth McCracken, 60, passed away at her home Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020.
She was born in Lowville on June 29, 1959, daughter of Wesley and Iona Jordan Burnham. Nancy was a 1977 graduate of Lowville Academy and had attended BOCES.
On April 3, 1982 she married Carl E. McCracken, Jr. at St. Peter’s Church, Lowville.
Nancy clerked at multiple grocery stores and most recently was a clerk and cashier at the Salvation Army. She enjoyed writing poetry and especially spending time with her family.
Along with her husband, Carl, Nancy is survived by her three children, Amanda L. McCracken, Sarah M. McCracken, and Matthew C. McCracken, all of Watertown; two brothers, Tom and Bert Burnham; five sisters, Jeannine Brown, Colleen Arvanites, Patricia Mashaw, Mary Burnham, and Barbara Burnham; two aunts, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; two brothers-in-law, John R. and Robert I. McCracken; and sister-in-law Ada Bartlett. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, brother David Burnham, sister Michele Beebee, and brother-in-law Dana L. Bartlett
There will be a private graveside service at Brookside Cemetery at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
