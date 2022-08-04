Nancy F. Hamilton, 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Legacy K Elderly Care Homes.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral ser-vice at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of the DeKalb Jct. Methodist Church officiating and burial will follow in Hermon Cemetery.
Nancy was born on February 16, 1937, the daughter of Brayton and Helen (Fuller) Hamilton and attended school in Hermon.
For many years, Nancy cared for the elderly at Moongate Nursing Home in Canton. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, cooking and baking, and going out for her Friday night dinner.
She married David Hitchman and together they had eight children Philip (Debra) Hitchman, Sharon (George) MacDonald, Cheryl Chapin, Peter (Shelley) Hitchman, Charles (Teresa) Hitch-man, and Carolyn Hitchman. Nancy is survived by 16 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, her sisters Eleanor of Tennessee and Alice of Harrisville, several nieces and nephews, and her cho-sen family Holly Miller of Rochester. She is predeceased by her parents Brayton and Helen, her sons Eugene Ray and Jeffrey, her brothers Erwin “John”, Gordon, and Harold Hamilton, and her longtime companion Edward Sudol.
Nancy’s family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the family and staff at Leg-acy K for the the care and compassion that was provided to Nancy at her home in the past year.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Legacy K Elderly Care Homes, 581 West Road, Hermon, NY 13652 or your local Alzheimer’s Association.
