ST. REGIS FALLS – Arrangements for 63 year old Nancy G. Wilson, a resident of 419 St. Highway 458, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Wilson passed away Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Nancy G. Wilson.
