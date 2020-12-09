Nancy Hayes Todd, 62, formerly of Buck Street, Canton, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility in Ogdensburg, NY.
Nancy was born June 1, 1958, in Bangor, Maine, the daughter of Byron and Joan (Morey) Hayes. She attended Brewer and Bangor schools and EMVTI in Bangor, Maine. She was employed by Webber Oil Company in Bangor before her move to New York. She worked for Kraft Cheese in Canton and retired from St. Lawrence County where she was an account clerk for 15 years.
Nancy is survived by her brother and his wife, Morey and Deborah Hayes, Glenburn, Maine, a nephew, Grady Hayes, Tucson, Arizona, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, 12 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Brewer, Maine.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted to Nancy’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
