Nancy I. MacKay, 69, of 30064 NYS Rt. 3 Black River, NY passed away August 11, 2019 at her home where she was under the care of her husband and Hospice of Jefferson County.
She was born on May 26, 1950 in Rochester, NY, daughter of Leslie and Emily (Siebert) Scanlon.
Nancy held various jobs throughout the US and worked many years for Boeing in Seattle Washington. While living there she met David MacKay who resided in Scotland and they married on August 25, 2001. The couple resided in Puyallup, Washington before moving to Scotland for two years. They then moved to Black River in 2006 to be closer to family. She worked at Stewart’s Shop in Black River where she opened every morning for ten years, retiring in 2016.
She enjoyed gardening, doing yard work and she loved her dogs.
Among her survivors are her beloved husband, David MacKay, Black River, her brother, Raymond Scanlon, Black River and her dog, BooBoo.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
It was Nancy’s wishes to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.
