CHASE MILLS – Graveside services for Nancy I. O’Leary, 67, a resident of Chase Mills, will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Nancy passed away on December 31, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Nancy I. O’Leary
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
