MADRID – Graveside services for Nancy J Ballard, 74, a resident of 3649 County Rt. 14, Madrid, will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Madrid Cemetery. Nancy passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband at her side. Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Craig Ballard, Madrid; two sisters, Karen Champney, Medina and Betty Parlow, Potsdam as well as several nieces and nephews. Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Victor Cryderman.
Born in Madrid, NY on March 16, 1948 to the late Charles and Marjorie Bradley Cryderman, she graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School. Nancy completed a cosmetology class and later worked for Kinney’s Drugs for several years. She enjoyed helping others and became a devoted volunteer of the Madrid Rescue Squad, volunteering for over 17 years as a dispatcher. Nancy also enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling when she could and spending time with her family at camp on Cranberry Lake. Memorial donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Nancy J. Ballard.
