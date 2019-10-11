Nancy J. Burnham, 74, Mannsville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, October 8th.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 12 at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Friday, October 11th from 5-8 pm.
Born January 23, 1945 in Lorraine, NY, the daughter of Chalkley E. and Ava Bayette DeForest, she graduated from Constableville High School and from the Watertown School of Commerce.
Nancy worked for years at Bomax, Watertown and after leaving there she went to work for Belloff’s Department Store, Dobbin’s Auto Parts and numerous area restaurants.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul, Mannsville; a son, Shawn and his fiancée
Jonila (Joanne) Baylon, Mannsville; brother Chalkley DeForest, Jr., 3 sisters, Mary (Ron) Dorrity, Marie (Dale) Hutton, Denise (Adam) Sawyer, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents Nancy was predeceased by her 2 sisters, Marlene Myer’s and Laurie DeShane, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy married Paul Burnham on January 25, 1964 in Constableville, NY. She was the most amazing, loving, caring wife, mother and she was the heart and soul of their lives. Nancy was the backbone to her family and was greatly loved and will be missed.
She had a passion for reading, doing word search books and was always writing friends and family to show them that she was thinking of them. Nancy will always be in their hearts, they hope that she will be happy and at peace and she will be missed dearly.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
