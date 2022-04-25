LOWVILLE-Nancy J. Carlston Logan, 85, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Gastonia, NC.
She was born October 29, 1936, a daughter of late George and Pauline Prame Carlston. On March 6, 1954, she married Douglas Jack Logan at the Lowville United Methodist Church. She worked at Grahams Five & Dime as a young girl then went on to work at the Beaverite plant, Lowville Academy and eventually retired from Trevor Brown High School in Arizona. She was also a very active member of the Lowville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Nancy is survived by her son, Mark Logan (Genie); a daughter Penny Logan England (James); grandchildren, Brian, JD (Alicia), Kyle Logan, Nancy Logan Herrera (Adan), Mark Logan Jr.; Heather Wicks Gosnell, Toni Wicks Stowe
(Mitchell), Christopher Wicks, Tyler Wicks (Melanie), Adalyn Turner; great- grandchildren; Halie, Zachary, Autumn, Xavier, Luke, Morgan, Jaiden, Keilan, Zoey, Atreyu, Tyler, Collin, Mia and Alice; a daughter -in-law Nadine Terrillion Logan; two sisters, Roslie Carlston Merry (Gary), Judy Carlston Adams; and a brother-in-law, Larry Logan. She is predeceased by her husband Douglas Logan (1934-2012); a son, Robert Logan (1956-2022); her parents; two brothers Alfred and Zane Carlston; five sister’s Rosemary Carlston, Bette Carlston, Beverly Marolf, Sally Hansen, and Jean Dosztan.
Nancy loved with all her heart always brought joy to everyone, her motto was, “always smile and be positive”. She loved her family to the moon and back. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a true friend to all. Nancy loved to sing and listen to her music. Her favorite color, as all should know was purple. So she will be singing and dancing with the angels right now.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Lay Minister Dorothy Spear officiating. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Watson. Please contact Nadine Logan for food donations 315-523-0514. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville Volunter Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.