HANNAWA FALLS – A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy J. Demo, 87, a resident of Hannawa Falls, will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will follow the services in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. Nancy passed away early Thursday morning, June 16, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. It was a privilege for the family to closely experience her humor, humility and strength as they attended to all of her needs. She spoke of her gratefulness to the Lord Jesus for her independence and mobility. She was a woman of purpose to “continually get things done.”
Nancy is survived by her three children, Jeffrey and Kathy Demo, Potsdam; David and Karen Demo, Colton; Laurie and Steven Thornton, Colton; her beloved three grandchildren, Dean (Bali MacKentley) Thornton, Shawn Thornton and Jacob Demo and three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Evans, Ella Rhuby MacKentley-Thornton and Leafland Ashworth MacKentley-Thornton. Nancy is also survived by a brother, John “Jack” and Donna Webert, Calcium as well as nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Larry and a great-grandchild, Rainier Edlar MacKentley-Thornton.
Born in Theresa, NY on December 26, 1934 to the late Alfred “Dutch” and Zilpha “Zip” Comstock Webert, Nancy graduated from LaFargeville High School, worked for a time and then married Larry P. Demo on June 2, 1956 at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton. Larry later passed away on November 21, 2010. Nancy was employed by the Town of Pamela and as a bookkeeper and later as secretary and bookkeeper for the Potsdam Town Supervisor, retiring after 16 years of service. Nancy was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and served on the Altar and Rosary Society as well. She was also involved with the Colton Senior Citizens and the Quilting Club. Nancy had a passion for knitting. She was self-taught and many people were gifted by her beautiful artistry. She was encouraged to begin quilting in the last few years and picked up the passion to create a number of beautiful pieces for gifting to those she loved. Nancy loved flowers and was often found outside in her garden. Memorial donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to Katherine’s Kitchen, south Colton. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
