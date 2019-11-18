Nancy Kelly McCarthy, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, NY.
Born in Lowville, NY, Nancy graduated from Lowville Academy & Central School before receiving her NYS Registered Nurse license following graduation from The House of the Good Samaritan Hospital Nursing School where she worked as an RN until leaving to raise her and John’s four sons.
Nancy was a loving and caring daughter, mother, sister and wife full of spirit, devotion, humility, and humor. Her ability to confront adversity and life’s challenges was only exceeded by the compassion she shared for those she believed less fortunate. Nancy was a music lover and in her younger years, a very respectable piano player. She and John together worked to provide opportunities for their sons, years ago renting a cottage on Lake Ontario, trips to baseball games in Toronto and a few trips farther from home. Nancy was a devoted mother and wife! Nancy and her family are members of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Watertown.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her loving husband of nearly 59 years John Paul McCarthy and their loving sons Matthew and Joseph McCarthy, both of Watertown. Her sisters Marylou (Tom ) Powlin ,Watertown, Kathy Kelly (Len Weiner) Syracuse, brothers Fred (Neva) Kelly, Montana, Bob (Cheri) Kelly, Lowville, and Richard (Liisa) Kelly, Massachusetts. Also, Aunt Anna McCue Gordon, Uncle Paul (Pauline) McCue, Aunt Dot McCue, cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, brother-in-law Joe (Josie) McCarthy, sisters-in-law Margaret (Al) and Ada (Jimmy) McCarthy.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents James and Mary (McCue) Kelly, sister Joan Kelly, and sons Michael and Daniel McCarthy.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Jonas Tandayu, MSC, pastor, presiding followed by burial in Martinsburg Cemetery. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to Northern New York Cerebral Palsy Association, 714 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Nancy’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.