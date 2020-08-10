Nancy L. Hilton, age 72, life resident of Pulaski passed away Sunday at her home. Nancy was born January 16, 1948 in Parish, the daughter of Philip and Darcy Davey Forbes, Jr. She attended Pulaski Schools. Nancy was married to Cliff Hilton on August 13, 1965. She was formerly employed by the Pulaski Big M and she also worked at the Pulaski Elementary School Library. Nancy was a member of the Pulaski Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her husband, Cliff, four sons, Cliff (Kathy) Hilton of Milford, NH, Ronald (Tracie) Hilton of Rexford, NY, Rodney (Laurie) Hilton of Pulaski and Mark (Shara) Hilton of Central Square, three brothers, Philip Forbes of Virginia, Larry Forbes of Mexico and Clay Forbes of Central Square, one sister Kathy Priest of Mexico, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Darcy who passed away June 15, 2006 and her sister Ann Nelson who passed away February 15, 2014.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Pulaski Cemetery.
Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Darcy Ann Hilton Scholarship Fund. C/O Laura Sharp Elementary School, 2 Hinman Road, Pulaski, NY 13142.
